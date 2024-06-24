Cleveland Guardians Urged To Pursue Major Trade For Starting Pitcher
With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, the Cleveland Guardians are being mentioned in quite a few different rumors. They have a few specific needs that would be great to get addressed, but they are not in a dire situation of having to make a trade.
One area that the Guardians could look to improve is in the starting rotation. They could use another pitcher for the stretch run of the season and into the postseason.
Quite a few names have been linked as possible trade targets for Cleveland. However, there's a name that they are being urged to pursue via a trade within the AL Central.
That name is none other than Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Bleacher Report took a look at each top team's most desperate trade deadline needs. For the Guardians, they chose starting pitching.
Flaherty was the name that was suggested as a fix to the need.
"Flaherty is nominally one of the best starters who could be had this summer, but he's also a pending free agent with a $14 million salary. That will limit his value. If it's so much so that the Guardians can get him, they'd stand to gain a pitcher with a 2.92 ERA and an 8.3 K/BB ratio."
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Flaherty has started 14 games for the Tigers. He has compiled a 5-4 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP. Those numbers aren't shabby at all.
Looking ahead at the future, Flaherty will hit free agency in the offseason. That could drive his trade deadline price tag down quite a bit, but also means that there is a good chance he would be a half-year rental.
Depending on the price tag, Cleveland should absolutely show interest. He could slot into the rotation and help the team compete right now. The future can take of itself down the road.
All of that being said, there are plenty of other names that could be potential targets for the Guardians. Flaherty is just one of many, but he is one that would make sense.