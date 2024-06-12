Cleveland Guardians Urged To Trade For Big-Time Bat From New York Mets
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the best teams in baseball throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season thus far. Right now, they hold a 43-22 record heading into Wednesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
With that in mind, they are also one of the top potential World Series contenders in the American League right now. However, they will have to go up against teams like the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles if they want to get to the World Series.
That has led many fans and analysts to believe that they could pursue a big trade or two ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline.
What has been most surprising about Cleveland's success so far this year is the fact that they are the youngest team in baseball. To have as much success as they have had with so much youth is not a normal recipe for championship contention.
One potential need ahead of the MLB trade deadline could be adding experienced impact players. There is one player that has been suggested as a potential target for the Guardians.
John Flynn of the FanSided website, Rising Apple, has suggested a trade between Cleveland and the New York Mets. He has J.D. Martinez being traded to the Guardians in exchange for Jose Devers and Parker Messick.
A key part of acquiring a bat like Martinez is that Cleveland could adjust to teams who are throwing left-handed pitchers on the mound to get away from their strong success against right-handed pitchers. Martinez would be able to help keep opposing teams honest.
So far this season with the Mets, Martinez has put up decent production. He has played in just 39 games, but he has a slash line of .267/.327/.438. In addition to those numbers, Martinez has hit five home runs to go along with 18 RBI.
Martinez would be well worth the price tag that this trade suggests. The Guardians are at a point where they need to get aggressive if they want to win now. If they choose to go that route, this could be a potential option.
On the other hand, Cleveland does not have to force trying to win right now. They have young talent that they could build around and stay patient. The Guardians' front office will have a tough decision to make.
Expect to hear more rumors and speculation about Cleveland as the trade deadline draws closer. Martinez is a name to keep an eye on, but there is nothing concrete connecting the Guardians to him right now.