Former MLB GM Reveals Harsh Truth Of Guardians' Trade Deadline Moves
The Cleveland Guardians acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and starting pitcher Alex Cobb prior to the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday, which felt like a fairly underwhelming haul.
Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips seems to agree with that sentiment.
During an appearance on MLB Network, Phillips specifically spoke about the Guardians' addition of Cobb (who previously played for the San Francisco Giants) and didn't exactly give the club rave reviews.
"I like Alex Cobb, but he hasn't pitched all year," Phillips said.
Cobb underwent hip surgery last October. He appeared on track to return early in 2024, but then suffered a shoulder injury during his rehab. Then, when he was nearing a recent return, he sustained another setback due to a blister.
Phillips would have preferred Cleveland to nab a pitcher with less risk attached.
"If your team has put yourself in this position and you're an owner, I would like to see you pony up some money and go get the better starting pitcher," Phillips said.
Phillips qualified his statement by saying that he thinks Cobb is an "excellent pitcher" when healthy. He just would have felt comfortable with more predictability for the Guardians.
Last year, Cobb went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA en route to an All-Star appearance, representing the lone such honor of his career.
However, the 36-year-old has an established track record and lays claim to a lifetime 3.85 ERA since breaking into the majors with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2011.
Cleveland will represent Cobb's fifth big-league squad.