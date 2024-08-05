Four Minor League Pitchers Give Cleveland Guardians Hope for Future

There are currently only 20 pitchers in all minor league baseball this season that have (100+ SO), (40- BB) and a (3.00- ERA) and the #Guardians have four of them.



Matt Wilkinson 144 SO / 28 BB / 1.96 ERA



Austin Peterson 121 SO / 13 BB / 2.50 ERA



Aaron Davenport 102 SO / 35 BB…