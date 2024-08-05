Four Minor League Pitchers Give Cleveland Guardians Hope for Future
The Cleveland Guardians have been arguably the best team in baseball so far this season. By record, they are currently one game in the lead across all of baseball.
Not only are they one of the best teams in baseball, but they are young as well. They should have a championship window open for quite a few years to come.
Add in the fact that they have a ton of talent in the minor leagues and things are looking even better.
As shared by Guardians Propsective on X, Cleveland has four pitchers who are looking very promising for the future.
Right now, there are only 20 pitchers in all of minor league baseball that have 100 or more strikeouts, 40 or fewer walks, and a 3.00 ERA or less and the Guardians have four of them.
Matt Wilkinson has started in 19 minor league games this season. He has compiled a 6-4 record to go along with a 1.96 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, 144 strikeouts, and just 28 walks in 92.0 innings.
Austin Peterson has been dominant this season, going 12-3 in his 20 starts to go along with a 2.50 ERA, a 0.78 WHIP, 121 strikeouts, and 13 walks in 122.1 innings pitched.
Aaron Davenport has started in 20 games this season, going 6-4. He has a 2.72 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, 102 strikeouts, and 35 walks in 106.0 innings pitched.
Finally, Ryan Webb has played in 20 games with 18 starts. He holds a 4-7 record to go along with a 2.87 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, 118 strikeouts, and 39 walks in 106.2 innings pitched.
Needless to say, Cleveland should be excited about all four of those prospects.
Expect to see them continue rising up in the Guardians' system. They have a very bright outlook from a pitching perspective, with all four of these guys providing major hope and promise for the future.