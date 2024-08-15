How Andres Gimenez Is Turning His Season Around, Cleveland Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians are at their best when they’re putting the ball in play and creating havoc on the base paths. In the past, Andres Gimenez has been at the center of that. However, he’s largely struggled at the plate this season.
Gimenez had a .214/.247/.268 slash line with a wRC+ of just 45 in 179 plate appearances in June and July.
However, Cleveland's second baseman has flipped his stats and is turning his season around. Through the first few weeks of August, he’s hitting .333/.373/.396, including five RBI and four stolen bases.
Gimenez is clearly seeing the ball better at the plate, and his 14-pitch walk leading to a four-run inning against the Minnesota Twins, is a perfect example of this.
Stephen Vogt says there’s been a clear difference in Gimenez’s approach over the last week. He’s been coming into each at-bat with intent and purpose with the pitches he’s swinging at.
“He’s trying to drive the ball right now,” said Vogt.
“I think [Gimenez], from time to time, he’s so good at making contact that he can kind of manipulate the barrel and place it out there. But when he’s at his best, he’s trying to drive the ball, which he has been doing for the last month or so. He’s just been huge for us.”
Cleveland’s manager certainly sees a different version of Gimenez, which is helping him be more productive at the plate.
Gimenez also thinks his recent uptick has to do with how he stays consistent every day. He said after his three-hit, three-RBI game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night that he’s always trying to stay consistent and fall back on his routines even when things may not be going his way.
Either way, it’s great that Gimenez is starting to play some of his best baseball as the Guardians seek to stay on top of the American League Central.