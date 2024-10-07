Carpenter’s Unlikely Homer Lifts Tigers Past Guardians, Evens ALDS After Game 2
Game 2 of the ALDS felt like a must-win for both the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers. The Tigers had their ace on the mound, trying not to go down two games in the series, and the Guardians were eager to force an elimination game on Wednesday.
Everyone knew Tarik Skubal would show up to the occasion for Detroit, but Matthew Boyd made it a true pitcher's dual early in the game with the effort he gave the Guardians.
Skubal was as advertised and more in his second career postseason start. He made Guardians hitters look silly all game and even took a perfect game into the fifth inning, which Josh Naylor broke up with a double.
Skubal pitched 7.0 innings, gave up just three hits, issued no walks, and struck out eight Guardians. This is the type of pitcher Skubal has been all season and into the playoffs. He's the first pitcher in MLB history to throw 6.0 shutout innings and allow fewer than six base runners in each of his two starts.
While Cleveland's starter didn't go as deep into the game, he was still just as effective for the Guardians. Boyd threw 4.2 innings and gave up just four hits, issued two walks, struck out five batters, and didn't allow a run.
Boyd's swing-and-miss stuff was on point in Game 2 as he finished with 23 whiffs, nine of those coming from the changeup. The bottom line is that Boyd did his job. He got Cleveland to the fifth inning without allowing a run and turned the game over to the bullpen.
Both sides' elite-level pitching carried into the game's final innings, with Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, and Hunter Gaddis each throwing scoreless outings, and Skubal pitching threw the seventh.
Unfortunately, Emmanuel Clase made a critical mistake and allowed the Tigers to take the lead.
Kerry Carpenter stepped up to the plate with the two runners on and smoked a three-run home run to take a commanding lead. Clase had given up just five earned runs all season and gave up three on one swing of the bat.
It's also the first three-run homer Clase has ever given up in his career and the first home run he's given up to a left-handed hitter since July 4, 2023. Essentially, saying this was a rarity for Clase is an understatement.
The Guardians better hope they can go win Games 3 and 4 because Skubal will likely be right back on the mound for Game 5 back in Cleveland if it gets to that point. That's easier said then done though with the next two games in Detroit which is sure to be a hostile enviorment for a still young Guardians team.