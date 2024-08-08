Matthew Boyd Rehab Start Recap, Cleveland Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians are still in need of more starting pitching help even after the trade deadline. One pitcher is on the verge of returning and there’s a reason to have some optimism about what they can contribute to the rotation.
Matthew Boyd made another rehab start on Wednesday afternoon, and it was his best one yet. The left-hander threw 6.0 innings, struck out seven batters, issued no walks, gave up no runs, and allowed just one hit. He even retired the first 17 hitters that he faced.
Boyd threw his fastball with the majority of his pitches, and his heater had an average exit velocity of 91 mph it topping out at 93 mph. Boyd threw a total of 63 pitches and 13 of those ended up being whiffs.
Boyd now has a 1.15 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP over his four rehab appearances.
It’s still unclear exactly when Boyd could join the Guardians’ rotation. Chris Atneontti, President of Baseball Operations, initially said when the team signed Boyd that they were hoping he could contribute sometime in August.
Based on his rehab stats and buildup, one would have to think Boyd is getting close to a big league return. Especially as Cleveland continues to search for consistent answers in their rotation.
Boyd may not return and be an All-Star caliber starter, but he’s shown in his handful of rehab starts that he could be a solid innings eater for Cleveland down the stretch.