Matthew Boyd Rehab Start Recap, Cleveland Guardians News

#Guardians LHP Matthew Boyd was almost perfect today in his rehab start for Columbus striking out seven St. Paul batters over 6.0 scoreless innings of work allowing just one hit. Boyd topped out at 93.1 mph.



Line - 6.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 7SO (63 Pitches 48 Strikes)



Boyd over his… pic.twitter.com/B2u6Xkq4fC