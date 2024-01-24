REPORT: Teams Interested In Former Guardians Starter

The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates are two teams mentioned as suitors for ex-Cleveland Guardians pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

The free-agent pitching market has been wild over the offseason. Between Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Sonny Gray, Seth Lugo, Marcus Stroman, and more, there's been a lot of activity in that department.

There is one former Cleveland Guardians starter who is still a free agent whom teams are reportedly interested in.

The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates are two teams that have been identified as teams who could sign Noah Syndergaard to a "one-year prove it deal," per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Syndergaard was once one of MLB's best pitchers when he pitched for the New York Mets. He even was given the nickname Thor for his long, blonde hair and hero-like actions on the mound.

Time hasn't been on his side though. Syndergaard has had Tommy John surgery on his elbow and he hasn't been the same pitcher since.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to a one-year $13 million deal before the 2023 season. He made 12 starts for the Dodgers and posted an ERA of 7.16 over 55.1 innings. A chunk of his time with LA was spent with their Triple-A affiliate nursing an index finger blister and retooling his mechanics.

Cleveland traded Amed Rosario to the Dodgers for Thor right before the trade deadline. Syndergaard went on to make six starts posting a 5.40 ERA with the Guardians.

He was DFA'd by Cleveland on August 28 and released on the 30th.

The Guardians already have a solid rotation heading into 2024, but signing Syndergaard to an incentive-based deal is an intriguing option for teams looking for more starting pitching.