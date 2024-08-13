Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Cubs, 9-8
It’s hard to not think about 2016 whenever the Chicago Cubs enter Progressive Field. At least we can celebrate that the Cleveland Guardians won thie first of this three-game set over Chicago, 9-8.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s latest win.
Ben Lively’s Command Struggle
Ben Lively didn’t get shelled against the Cubs, but he certainly had some struggles. His main issues mainly came with command, as the starter had trouble throwing strikes all night.
Lively lasted just 3.2 innings, issued four walks, and threw 79 pitches, with just 59 percent of them being strikes.
These command struggles meant that Chicago hitters were getting deep into counts, and that ended Lively’s night early.
Big Christmas Makes Big Plays
Cleveland’s offense once again struggled the first time through the order.
However, Jhonkensy Noel broke the game open in the fourth inning with a towering three-run home run, giving the Guardians their first lead of the night. Big Christmas had an encore in the sixth inning, hitting yet another home run, giving the rookie his first multi-career home run game.
While Noel will certainly be remembered for the homers, we can’t forget about the spectacular diving catch he made to end the fourth inning. If that ball got past him, the Cubs wouldn’t score one, maybe two runs. Instead, the inning ended with Chicago owning just a three-run lead.
Guardians’ Bullpen Bends But Doesn’t Break
Cleveland's bullpen was certainly tested in this win. Lively’s short start meant the relievers had to pick up a few extra innings while already being down of their top relievers.
Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith each worked the last two days, which meant the committee of Tim Herrin, Scott Barlow, Peter Strzelecki, and Nick Sadnlin had to bridge the gap to Emmanuel Clase.
Stephen Vogt admitted after the game that the group struggled to throw strikes, which led to the Cubs coming back from down five runs to tie the game. But an eighth-inning rally capped off by a go-ahead base hit from Josh Naylor clinched Cleveland the victory.
The bullpen has picked up the bullpen so many times this season. Tonight, the bats returned the favor.