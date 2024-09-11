Three Observations From Guardians Win Over White Sox, 5-0
Make that another win for the Cleveland Guardians and another series win of for the good guys. Cleveland clinched a series victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, 5-0.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's latest win.
Ben Lively, Guardians Bullpen
Unfortunately, Ben Lively's start abruptly ended on Tuesday after he was hit in the hip with a line drive. Cleveland's starting pitcher had trouble walking off the field and was clearly in a lot of pain.
Lively only pitched 2.0 innings, which meant Cleveland's bullpen had to make up the next 7.0 innings. Not only did the Guardians' relievers get the team through the game, but they didn't allow a single run along the way.
The core group of Pedroa Avila, Eli Morgan, Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis, and Erik Sabrowski combined to give up just four hits and issued three walks the rest of the way.
This was just another master class from the best bullpen in baseball.
Lane Thomas
Lane Thomas' start with the Guardians was tough. The veteran outfielder went through arguably his roughest stretch as a big leaguer, which was not the impression he wanted to make on his new team.
However, Thomas has turned things around for the Guardians over the last few weeks and has come up with some big hits.
His latest clutch moment came on Tuesday night as the right-handed hitter blasted a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning. Chicago has played the Guardians close all game, but this gave Cleveland a commanding four-run lead.
Thomas is now hitting .326/.380/.609 over his last 15 games.
Kyle Manzardo Multi-Hit Game
Since being promoted just over a week ago, Kyle Manzardo has continued to provide the Guardians with a solid spark in the lineup.
The 24-year-old designated hitter recorded two hits in his four at-bats on Tuesday night, one of which was an RBI single that gave the Guardians their first run of the night.
Manzardo isn't a finished product yet. However, he's continuing to show why the organization has been so high on him.