Another big-time signing has occurred.

And yet again, the Cleveland Guardians were not involved.

On Friday, Jan. 16, highly sought-after infielder Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the New York Mets. His signing quickly took the headlines away from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just a day prior had brought in top free agent target Kyle Tucker.

Arguably, Bichette is more valuable to the Mets than Tucker is to the Dodgers, primarily due to how big a boost Bichette will give the lackluster Mets infield.

However, this move, which awoke Queens after a quiet offseason, may actually end up having an impact on the Guardians. By signing Bichette, the Mets will have to hope that he can play other positions other than shortstop, a spot he manned each year of his major league career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He actually never played a single second at another position in the field other than shortstop while at the highest level of the game.

This signing for the Mets is going to force the team into moving Bichette to another spot, which is reportedly going to be third base, and hope that he swims and doesn't sink.

BREAKING 🚨 Bo Bichette is signing with the New York Mets, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/O7YLLdDPoh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 16, 2026

Why this could end up impacting the Guardians

If Bichette is to end up playing third base, good on the Mets. They would have effectively transitioned one of the league's best shortstops to another spot and kept current shortstop Francisco Lindor, who's manned the position every time he steps foot on the field for 11 years, happy and unchanged.

Like Bichette, the only other position he's been listed down for has been a designated hitter, which has only occurred 11 times in over 1,500 games played.

But, if trouble in paradise arises, there's a realistic world where the Mets decide to move Lindor and make Bichette the future of the infield.

And if that happens, Cleveland should be calling.

A reunion between The Land and Lindor would be a storybook ending for his career. At 32 years old, Lindor is slowly approaching the tail end of his career. There may not be many more seasons left where he's willing to lace up his cleats and play out 162 games.

The five-time All-Star and two-time Golden Glover would drastically heighten the Guardians' chance to make a run for a World Series title. With near-yearly MVP candidate José Ramírez, approaching the end of his career as well, pairing the two together for a late-career push for a title would be perfect. The two would also be able to bring up and help develop the plethora of prospect talent the Guardians currently have.

The last time Lindor was in Cleveland came back in 2020, a season where he slashed .258/.335/.415 for an OPS of .750. While it was an odd year, with Lindor playing just 60 games due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he was still considered to be trending down.

Since then, he's only made one All-Star team since joining the Mets while being named a Silver Slugger twice. He's been good in Queens, but nothing beats how good he was in his early days while a member of the then-Indians.

With Lindor being relatively older, which means his speed and athleticism defensively might start to decline, he probably wouldn't garner that big of a return in a trade scenario.

The Guardians have a deep pool of prospects they could be willing to move, assets that would significantly benefit the Mets. That group includes outfielders George Valera and Johnathan Rodriguez, along with pitcher Daniel Espino, plus several other intriguing pieces spread throughout Cleveland’s farm system. The cap space Lindor would take up would barely make a dent, especially since the 2026 offseason has been very quiet in Cleveland.

While it may be a stretch, Lindor returning to the team that took a chance on him with the eighth overall selection in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft would be beneficial for all sides involved.

Lindor gets a storybook ending, Bichette gets to play at his true position, the Mets get a good bunch of prospects in return and the Guardians get to stay relevant in the AL Central and compete for a World Series title.