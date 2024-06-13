Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Reds, 4-2
The Cleveland Guardians had their three-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday night after the lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Celveland’s loss.
Tanner Bibee Left In Too Long
Tanner Bibee put together a stellar start in which he set a new career-high in strikeouts … then came the bottom of the sixth inning.
In hindsight, the right move would’ve been for Stephen Vogt to take Bibee out of the game. But he was left in a batter too long and Jeimer Candelario made the Guardians pay for it with a go-ahead three-run homer.
Bibee was over 100 pitches, Candelario had already hit a home run earlier in the game, and Nick Sandlin appeared ready in the bullpen when all of this went down.
The Jeimer Candelario Game
Speaking of Jeimer Candelario, he put together an incredible all-around game and was clearly the difference-maker in the Reds’ victory.
He finished the game with three hits, was responsible for all four of Cincinnati’s runs, prevented a run, and stopped a Cleveland rally by catching a line drive hit 90.3 mph by David Fry.
Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the opponent and move on.
Trouble Against The Lefties
There are already rumblings that the Guardians may look to add another right-field bat at the trade deadline and Wednesday night was a perfect reason why that should be a priority for the front office over the next month.
Cincinnati used two left-handed pitchers (Nick Lodolo and Sam Moll) against Cleveland on Wednesday night. The Guardians were able to get runners on base and finished with a combined seven hits against them, but they just couldn’t seem to get the big hit to put together a multi-run inning.
One extra right-handed bat would’ve been huge in this game.