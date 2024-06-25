Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Orioles, 3-2
Two of the best teams in baseball started a three-game series on Monday night. The Cleveland Guardians took game one of their matchup with the Baltimore Orioles with a final score of 3-2.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s latest win.
Tanner Bibee Does It Again
Tanner Bibee may not have struck out 12 batters in this start like last time out, but his appearance against the Orioles was arguably hit best of the season. Baltimore has one of baseball’s best lineups with threats up and down the order.
Bibee attacked the lineup and pitched 5.0 strong innings, gave up just two runs (one earned), and five hits, struck out seven batters, and walked one. He did have some traffic on the basepaths early in the game but ended up retiring seven of the last 10 batters he faced.
The way Bibee got better with each pitch he threw was reminiscent of a vintage Corey Kluber or Shane Bieber start.
Middle Of The Lineup Contribution
Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez set the tone early as the tandem was responsible for Cleveland’s first run. However, it was the middle of the lineup that helped the Guardians get a crucial second run of the game.
Gabriel Arias hit a double in the second inning and the next batter was Bo Naylor who drove him in on an RBI single.
Both Arias and Naylor have had their struggles at the plate this season so to see them contribute on offense was an encouraging sign.
No Clase, No Problem
Emmanuel Clase got a well-deserved night off after recording a save in four of the Guardians’ last five games. It’s easy to give the best closer in baseball a break when you also have the best bullpen in the game.
After Bibee’s incredible performance, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis, and Scott Barlow came in to finish the game and only allowed one base run which came on a Gaddis walk. Not only did Barlow come in and record the save in the ninth, but he also struck out the side while doing it.
Cleveland’s bullpen has been so good all season and it’s no surprise they played a crucial role in arguably the Guardians' biggest win of the season.