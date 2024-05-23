What Guardians Expect From Johnathan Rodriguez
Johnathan Rodriguez is a player that Cleveland Guardians fans have been hearing about down in the farm system for a few seasons now. The time has finally come when he’s a part of the Big League roster and the idea of what Rodriguez can do for this team is more than exciting.
But what is the plan for J-Rod? Stephen Vogt weighed in on what they’re expecting from the right-handed power hitter before his Major League start on Tuesday.
“He’s been facing righties, lefties, and everybody at Triple-A He’s going to fit into our outfield mix. He’s going to get an opportunity to DH sometimes too. So, we’re looking for J-Rod to give us some right-handed pop to the order,” said Vogt.
The key takeaway from what Vogt says here is that it doesn’t sound like they’ll limit him to a platoon role right away. If Cleveland is looking for extra pop, J-Rod will be in the lineup.
Speaking of pop, that’s something else that Vogt says the Guardians are excited about along with his defensive potential.
“His presence alone in the batter’s box, he’s intimidating in there. Not only that but the outfield arm. He made some really nice plays in the outfield. We’ve been watching him practice and do his work with J.T. [Maguire] every day during spring training."
Rodriguez’s skills already make him a threat in the lineup, but Vogt also says it’s his mindset and work ethic that will help him be a big contributor to the team.
“This is a kid that wants to work hard, give it his all, and the power … we didn’t get a great chance to see it in-game during spring, but he’s been showing that in Columbus this year as well. We’re excited to see how he can impact the ball.”