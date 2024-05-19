Will Brennan, Guardians Walk Off Twins
The Cleveland Guardians have now played two series against the Minnesota Twins this season each ending with identical results. Through their first five games against one another, Cleveland owns a perfect 5-0 record against their division opponent.
Will Brennan made sure this series ended in a sweep after he hit a three-run walk-off home run in the finale ending the game with a score of 5-3.
How the Guardians got to this point is a little chaotic though.
Cleveland held a steady one-run lead over the Twins for the majority of the game. Minnesota had two outs with no runners on base in the bottom of the ninth and it looked like the Guardians had just about wrapped the game up.
However, a hit by a pitch from Emmanuel Clase and a couple of fielding errors allowed the Twins to get back into it.
The Twins chose to send Jhoan Duran, who has been one of the best closers in baseball this season, out for the bottom of the ninth hoping to give themselves a chance to take the lead in extra innings.
Josh Naylor was due up with Andres Gimenez on first base, but the Twins chose to intentionally walk Naylor in favor of Brennan. This was something Chill Will said after the game he took personally.
“[Naylor] and [Jose Ramirez] hitting right in front of us, we have to take advantage when those guys get on base and pick them up,” said Brennan after the game.
That’s exacting what he did and One pitch later, the Guardians had won the game thanks to Brennan’s three-run homer.