Guardians Should Pursue This Intriguing Power Bat In Free Agency
The Cleveland Guardians are making a push for an AL Central division title and a potential World Series run this season, but it's never too early to start speculating what they may—or should—do in the offseason.
We know what the Guardians' needs are. They have starting pitching issues, and they could really use another bat or two, specifically in the outfield.
The problem is that Cleveland doesn't typically spend a lot of money, which is why the franchise ranks 23rd in the MLB in payroll this year.
As a result, the Guardians may have to go bargain shopping in the winter, possibly trying to land intriguing players on short-term contracts.
That's why Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill would be a perfect player to pursue in free agency.
O'Neill is currently in the middle of an impressive season with the Red Sox, slashing .268/.357/.544 with 22 home runs and 45 RBI over 342 plate appearances. Plus, while he is mainly a corner outfielder, he can also play all three outfield positions, and pretty well, too.
The 29-year-old is also a few years removed from smashing 34 homers and posting a .912 OPS as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
How, then, would historically cost-conscious Guardians be able to land O'Neill?
Well, O'Neill comes with a caveat: he is pretty injury prone.
Since entering the majors in 2018, O'Neill has played 100 games just once, and that was the aforementioned 2021 campaign—the best year of his career.
Now, to be fair, O'Neill was a part-time player early on, but he still dealt with a myriad of injury issues throughout his six seasons in St. Louis.
He is actually on pace to hit the 100-game mark again this year, although he recently hit the injured list due to a leg infection.
Due to O'Neill's checkered health history, he almost certainly won't be landing a lucrative long-term deal in free agency, which should open the door for Cleveland to take a stab at signing him.
The Guardians' outfield is in desperate need of offensive assistance. Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan have been miserable at the plate, and for as phenomenal as Steven Kwan was through June, he has come crashing down to earth the last two months. Plus, Lane Thomas has been a bust since being acquired at the trade deadline.
While rookie Jhonkensy Noel has definitely added some much-needed pop, Cleveland absolutely needs to add another bat in the outfield to supply some more protection for Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor in the middle of the order.
O'Neill can be that guy, and he can probably be had on a short-term deal at a reasonable salary.
The Canadian native has displayed that he can be a force when healthy. Heck, he finished eighth in MVP voting in 2021 and won back-to-back Gold Gloves in 2020 and 2021.
Players like Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander will probably prove too rich for Cleveland's blood. But O'Neill may be just the right price for the Guardians.