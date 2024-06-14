Cleveland Baseball Insider

Johnathan Rodriguez Deserves Another Big League Opportunity With Guardians

Johnathan Rodriguez has been on a streak since being sent down to the minors by the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez (30) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez (30) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Johnathan Rodriguez’s stint with the Cleveland Guardians only lasted eight games and he largely struggled at the plate during that time only tallying three hits in 23 at-bats (.130 BA).

It’s not uncommon for a player to struggle shortly after making their debut; making adjustments is part of their development as a big league player.

Whatever advice or changes the Guardians coaching staff offered to J-Rod during his time with the big league team, they’ve clearly made a difference because he can’t stop hitting ever since being sent back down to the minors on June 2. 

Since being sent back down to Triple-A, Rodriguez is hitting .444/.475/.889 with a 1.364 OPS including a three-home run game. For those of you wondering, that comes out to wRC+ of 237 from June 2 - 12.

Johnathan Rodriguez hits a two-run RBI double.
May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez (30) hits a two run RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Guardians are reportedly looking to add an outfield, right-handed bat who could supply some pop in the lineup before the MLB trade deadline on July 30. Before Cleveland goes out and trades a package of prospects for a player of this caliber, it’s only right that Rodriguez gets another opportunity to prove that he can be just that for the Guardians.

The only problem is that Cleveland’s 26-man major league roster is already tight. The front office is going to have some tough decisions either way coming up and finding a way to get Rodriguez back to the big leagues for another chance needs to be one of the tasks on their to-do list.

Published
Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD

Home/Opinion