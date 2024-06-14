Johnathan Rodriguez Deserves Another Big League Opportunity With Guardians
Johnathan Rodriguez’s stint with the Cleveland Guardians only lasted eight games and he largely struggled at the plate during that time only tallying three hits in 23 at-bats (.130 BA).
It’s not uncommon for a player to struggle shortly after making their debut; making adjustments is part of their development as a big league player.
Whatever advice or changes the Guardians coaching staff offered to J-Rod during his time with the big league team, they’ve clearly made a difference because he can’t stop hitting ever since being sent back down to the minors on June 2.
Since being sent back down to Triple-A, Rodriguez is hitting .444/.475/.889 with a 1.364 OPS including a three-home run game. For those of you wondering, that comes out to wRC+ of 237 from June 2 - 12.
The Guardians are reportedly looking to add an outfield, right-handed bat who could supply some pop in the lineup before the MLB trade deadline on July 30. Before Cleveland goes out and trades a package of prospects for a player of this caliber, it’s only right that Rodriguez gets another opportunity to prove that he can be just that for the Guardians.
The only problem is that Cleveland’s 26-man major league roster is already tight. The front office is going to have some tough decisions either way coming up and finding a way to get Rodriguez back to the big leagues for another chance needs to be one of the tasks on their to-do list.