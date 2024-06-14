Rays Outfielder Should Be Trade Target For Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians continue to be the top team in the AL Central and have put themselves in a good position to return to the postseason this fall.
However, they shouldn’t be satisfied with their current status. The Kansas City Royals continue to play winning baseball and the Minnesota Twins feel like a sleeping giant ready to rattle off 10 straight wins at any point.
The Guardians need to stay one step ahead and improve their roster and they’re reportedly on the market for an outfielder.
One player who should be a trade target for Cleveland as we get closer to their deadline is Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.
It’s been a tough 2024 season for Arozarena. He’s hitting just .171/.278/.312 with an OPS of .590 which are career lows in each category. On the other hand, Arozarena struggling this season could lower his value on the market and work in the Guardians’ favor.
Despite the struggles, Cleveland fans shouldn’t be too concerned if the Guardians do pull off a trade for Arozarena. He has a career slash line of .254/.342/.434 and an OPS of .776 and a change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get his bat going again.
It’s also important to note that the Guardians should be looking to trade for someone who can help them in the playoffs. Arozarena typically plays his best baseball when the lights are shining the brightest. He was one of the main stars in the 2023 Word Baseball Classics and carries a career postseason OPS of 1.104.
The bottom line is the Guardians needed an outfielder who is right-handed at the plate and can supply some pop to the lineup. Arozarena has this exact skillset and Cleveland should at least check in on a potential trade for him.