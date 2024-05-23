This Has Been Key To Guardians’ Recent Success
The Cleveland Guardians just wrapped up back-to-back sweeps against the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets. They're one of just three teams in the American League with 30 wins, and the Guards are showing no signs of slowing down.
Their recent winning streak has been powered by a multitude of factors including a power-hitting offense and a dominant bullpen.
However, it’s really been the starting pitching over the last two weeks that has set the tone and has been the key to the team’s success.
The Guardians have a team starter ERA of 3.52 in the month of May which is ranked 10th in baseball and fifth in MLB in that stretch. They also have a WHIP of 1.26 and a 20.1 percent strikeout rate as a group.
Remember, this is without Shane Bieber or Gavin Williams, and now Carlos Carrasco.
These stats don't immediately jump out as elite, but it's getting the job done and the starters are continuing to improve from where they were at during the first few weeks of the seasons.
Cleveland’s rotation of Tanner Bibee, Triston McKenzie, Logan Allen, Ben Lively, and now Xzavion Curry are just finding a way to get the job done and are defying all odds.
One of the Guardian's biggest issues with their rotation early this season was their inability to get deep into games. This taxing of the bullpen and wasn’t going to be sustainable for the entire season
The narrative has shifted with this group as they’ve managed to pitch 6.0 innings or more in five of their starts in May.
This group will continue to be tested through the season, but we have to give credit where credit is due and the starters are a reason for the Guardians' success over the last few weeks.