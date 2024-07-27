Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Phillies, 3-1
While it may have not been a pretty win, the Cleveland Guardians were able to bounce back after a rough two-game skid and take Game 1 of their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Ben Lively Continues To Surge On The Mound
Cleveland has clearly struck gold in starting pitcher Ben Lively.
The 32-year-old veteran pitcher once again displayed his value to the team in Friday night's game. In six innings of work, Lively only gave up one run on three hits while recording six strikeouts against the Phillies. His ability to give the Guardians an efficient six innings has been a vital part of the team's success, as it allows Cleveland to rely less on the bullpen.
If the Guardians can consistently get six solid innings from Lively, it will pay off in the long run for a team that doesn't feature depth in the starting pitching department.
Gritty Play Gets The Job Done
Friday night's victory over the Phillies was a true testament to Cleveland sports.
After losing two straight games to the Detroit Tigers, the Guardians were tasked with traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies, who currently hold the best record in the MLB. Starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez has been stellar at home this season, but Cleveland managed to utilize small ball to defeat Sanchez in his efforts.
David Fry kicked off the night with an RBI single in the first inning, while Bo Naylor laid down a critical sacrifice bunt to score Andres Gimenez in the fourth. Despite the team's recent slump at the dish, the offense was able to manufacture runs against the tough pitching matchup.
The defense also stepped up for Lively and the rest of the pitching staff, as the squad was able to limit the errors and assist in getting out of jams.
Angel Martinez, Andres Gimenez Shine Under The Lights
Both Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan did not have their best offensive days tonight, but Angel Martinez and Andres Gimenez made up for their lack of offense.
The young duo hit for a combined 4-for-9 with two runs and one RBI, which proved to be more than enough to claim the win. The Guardians' offense has dealt with its struggles at times this year, especially outside of the main contributors. However, it's positive sign to see other bats produce in big situations.