Three Observations From Guardians Victory over Tigers, 8-4
After a huge series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cleveland Guardians carried their recent success into Monday's road matchup against the Detroit Tigers with an 8-4 win.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Tanner Bibee Continues Excellent Season
Another day, another dominant start from Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee.
The 25-year-old pitcher has established himself as the top arm in the team's rotation after another successful outing against the Tigers. Bibee gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings of work in Monday's victory. Since the All-Star break, the right hander has given up three runs on 11 hits in three starts.
Bibee's strikeout rate has been down during the stint, but his efficiency remains the same. If Cleveland fails to acquire another starting pitcher at the trade deadline, Bibee must continue his success on the mound.
The Return of Jose Ramirez
"Return" may not be the correct word, but either way, Jose Ramirez has been on fire as of late.
Cleveland's offense has gone through its fair share of woes since returning from the All-Star break, and Ramirez was part of the lull at times. However, over the course of the last three games, the star third basemen catapulted himself back into his prime form, going 5-for-10 with two home runs and three RBI. His 3-for-4 performance in Monday's contest jolted the rest of offense, as Ramirez accounted for three out of the eight runs scored.
The success of Ramirez has been a critical part of the offense this season, and the team will need to build off his momentum for the remainder of the season.
Guardians Offense Has Been Rejuvenated
If you loved the scrappy hitting style displayed against the Phillies, turn away.
The team that was fighting for every run in the previous series has found its groove against Detroit thus far, racking up eight runs off nine hits. Besides Ramirez, the dynamic duo of Josh and Bo Naylor combined for four hits and four RBIs.
With Cleveland adding Lane Thomas to the mix, this offense could be quickly revamped. The Guardians will be battle-tested in the next month, so fans will see the true capabilites of this offense in the coming future.