What We Learned About The Guardians After Series Sweep Over Blue Jays
Once again, the Cleveland Guardians finish off their home stand by sweeping a team. Cleveland now holds a record of 49-26 after they won all three games over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Let’s take a look at what we learned about the Guardians over the last three games.
Guardians’ Game Plan Works
The Guardians came into their series against the Blue Jays with a clear gameplan and they executed it to perfection. That plan was to be patient in the box and not to help out the opposing pitcher.
Cleveland’s seven-run second inning in the series opener was a perfect example of this in action. Tyler Freeman, Will Brennan, and Johnathan Rodirguez each walked which set the stage for a two-run Austin Hedges singe. Then in the series finale, Rodriguez found himself at the plate yet again with the bases loaded and ended up walking after a lengthy at-bat to record an RBI.
In total, the Guardians walked nine times in this series.
Steven Kwan Proven Power Hitter
Steven Kwan set a new career-high on Sunday afternoon hitting his seventh home run of the season and it’s only June 23. This was also his second home run of the series making it the first time Kwan has hit homers in back-to-back games.
We’ve talked so much about Kwan’s bat-to-ball skills, but the power he has is real. He may not be a 40-homer-year type of player, but pitchers still need to gameplan for his pop.
Emmanuel Clase’s Dominance Continues
Emmanuel Clase’s dominant season isn’t getting enough attention on a national level, but he’s been the best reliever in the game this year and that was obvious against the Blue Jays.
As good as Clase has been, he also needs a break. He’s closed out four of the last five games for the Guardians and thrown 58 pitches during that stretch. It wouldn’t be surprising if Stephen Vogt stayed away from him at the start of their series with Baltimore.