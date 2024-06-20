Cleveland Baseball Insider

Mariners’ J.P. Crawford, Scott Servais Ejected After Arguing With Home Plate Umpire

Doug Eddings ejects Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford and manager Scott Servais after arguing balls and strikes in their matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

Jun 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) is restrained by third base coach Manny Acta (14) and manager Scott Servais (9) while arguing with umpire Doug Eddings (88) after a strike out during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Emotions were running high in the second game of the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners’ three-game series which resulted in a pair being ejected from the away team’s dugout.

Tanner Bibee threw a high fastball that home plate Doug Eddings called strike three to end the fourth inning. 

Immediately after the call was made, J.P. Crawford slammed his helmet on the ground and turned to emotionally let Eddings know that he didn’t agree with the call. It didn’t take long for the ump to toss him out of the game. 

Mariners’ manager Scott Servais came running out of the dugout to defend his player, pleaded his case, and ultimately said the magic word or phrase that resulted in Eddings ejecting him too.

This was brewing for a little while before this happened.

Eddings was hearing it from the Mariners' dugout earlier in the game and he even took off his mask and pointed to tell someone that what they were saying was enough. Then Ty France appeared frustrated with some of the calls in his at-bat.

The Mariners have overall not appreciated the way that this series has been called so far. Cleveland native Luke Raley was playing in his first game in Progressive in the series opener, but his night was cut short after his first career ejection because of waving off an umpire after a strikeout.

Seattle does have a point with some of the calls from Wednesday night’s game. Some of the calls the Eddings were making sure were close, but they were going both ways. Mike Baumann threw the exact same pitch to Steven Kwan immediately after Crawford’s ejection and it was also called a strike.

