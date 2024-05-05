Three Big Blasts Lift Guardians Over Angels
Home runs aren't what the Cleveland Guardians are known for. But every once in a while they’re able to prove to their opponent that they still have the skill set to hit a few out of the park.
The long ball was the difference maker in Cleveland’s 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. All of the Guardians’ runs came via the home run helping them secure the win.
Austin Hedges started the scoring party in the bottom of the second as he hit his first homer of the season. He also drove in Tyler Freeman who reached earlier on a base hit. This gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead at the time.
Ramon Laureano was the next Guardian up to put a ball over the fence. Cleveland’s right fielder hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning extending Cleveland’s lead 3-0. Laurenao has had a rough stretch at the plate to start the season. Perhaps, this is exactly what he needed to get his swing going.
Last, it was Bo Naylor who went deep for the Guardians. This wasn’t just any home run though, it was Bo’s first career grand slam. The Angeles walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth and Naylor made sure they paid for it. He hit a towering blast to right-center field to give Cleveland a 7-1 lead.
At this point last season, the Guardians hadn’t recorded one three-home run game, but this was already their fourth one this season. Cleveland may not be MLB’s best power-hitting team, but they are certainly showing improvement from the last two years.