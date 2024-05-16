When Will Guardians Wear City Connect Uniforms?
The Cleveland Guardians released their much anticipated Nike City Connect uniforms last Sunday evening. The reactions to the new jerseys were mixed with the fan base, but you can't please everyone. Either way, the designers certainly found a way to pack a lot of Cleveland baseball and city history into the uniform.
The Guardians will debut these new uniforms this Friday (May 17) when they welcome the Minnesota Twins to Progressive Field for the first time this season. Triston McKenzie is currently in line to start in that match-up.
But outside of this game, when else will Cleveland rock these jerseys?
The organization announced its schedule for when the City Connect uniforms will be worn on Wednesday afternoon.
- May 17 vs Minnesota Twins
- May 19 vs Minnesota Twins
- May 31 vs Washington Nationals
- July 5 vs San Francisco Giants
- July 19 vs San Diego Padres
- August 2 vs Baltimore Orioles
- August 23 vs Texas Rangers
- August 30 vs Pittsburgh Pirates
- September 13 vs Tampa Bay Rays
- September 27 vs Houston Astros
For those who are good at picking up on patterns, you’ll notice that the team will wear their City Connects every home game that falls on a Friday night. This is a trend that other teams have adopted such as the Philadelphia Phillies.
However, this can always change. The starting pitcher is normally responsible for choosing the jersey the team wears that night. Baseball is a game full of superstitions. If the team feels they play better in their newest home jersey, it’ll be available to wear.