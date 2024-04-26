‘Good Swing Decisions’ Are Helping Will Brennan Heat Up, Guardians News
It’s not uncommon for players to get off to a slow start to the season. Some players don't heat up until the middle of May or even the beginning of June. It looked like Will Brennan was going to be a prime example of someone who struggled in the cool spring weather.
Heading into the Cleveland Guardians series against the Boston Red Sox earlier this week, Brennan was hitting .220 with a wOBA Of .298. He was a victim of some early season bad luck, but even with that in mind, these numbers were growing to a concern.
However, Brennan refound his swing over the last three games and was a big reason why the Guardians won yet another series. He went 4-for-10 against Boston pitching including a home run and critically didn’t strike out once. Finally, some of the contact he’s making is leading to results.
Over his last eight games, Brennan is hitting .333 with three home runs, four doubles, and five RBI.
Stephen Vogt identified the key to this turnaround as smart plate appearances and picking the right pitches to hit.
“He’s squaring everything up right now,” said Vogt. “We talked about it about a week ago, he’d been in between. He’s on the fastball and he’s able to make adjustments to the offspeed. But it's just the quality of at-bats right now and the pitches he’s swinging at. He’s making really good swing decisions and impacting the ball when it’s in his damage zone. So, we couldn’t be more thrilled with the way he’s swinging the bat.”
Brennan still has a ton of potential to be a key piece on the Guardians for years to come. He made some major swing changes over the offseason which were supposed to help with his bat speed. We’re finally starting to see some of the changes pay off and it’s helping Cleveland win games.