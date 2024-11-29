Former Seattle Mariners Closer Fernando Rodney to Play Pro Ball in Canada Next Year
Recently, it was announced that former Seattle Mariners closer Fernando Rodney is on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It's the first appearance for Rodney, who pitched for 17 years at the big-league level.
However, just because Rodney is done in the majors doesn't mean he's done in general. Just Thursday, it was announced that Rodney would be spending the 2025 season with the Hamilton Cardinals of the Intercounty Baseball League in Canada.
More on the Intercouty Baseball League:
The Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) is the top independent baseball league in Canada, boasting ex-MLB, MiLB and elite NCAA college baseball players, including players from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Panama and Japan... The IBL is one of the longest continuously operated baseball leagues in the world and serves as a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff. More than 40 IBL players have advanced to Major League Baseball or returned to the IBL following their MLB careers.
At 47 years old, it's cool to see Rodney still playing. In addition to this stint in Canada, he's also played in the Mexican League, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic since ending his major league career.
Rodney spent his 17 years in the majors with the Tigers, Angels, Rays, Mariners, Cubs, Padres, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Twins, A's and Nationals.
He was a three-time All-Star who amassed 327 career saves. He led baseball in saves in 2014 with 48 while playing for the Mariners. Lifetime, he went 48-71 with a 3.80 ERA. He pitched in 951 career games and also was part of the 2019 World Series team for the Nationals.
One of the most fun personalities in baseball, Rodney also represented the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, helping them win the Gold Medal in 2013.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: