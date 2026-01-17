Where Julio Rodriguez hits in the lineup will be key to his AL MVP chances

Earlier this month, Seattle Mariners mega star Julio Rodriguez has been selected by MLB.com as the leading candidate to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award for 2026. After being called up to the big leagues in 2022, he's won the Rookie of the Year Award, captured two Silver Sluggers, and made the All-Star team on three occasions.

Now, Rodriguez is entering his prime years as a Major League player, and set to take a giant leap in 2026. The 25-year-old centerfielder is already considered one of the best all-around athletes in the game today. Still, many also feel that there's no ceiling on where his career could go from here. In essence, J-Rod is now poised to go down as one of the greatest players of his generation. That could be cemented with an MVP Award (or two) along the way.

Rodriguez batted .267, with 32 home runs, 95 RBI, and a .474 slugging percentage in 2025. He has a career batting average of .274, with a total of 112 home runs and 341 RBI, after signing with the Mariners as an international prospect in 2017 when he was just 16 years old. He's considered Seattle's best homegrown talent since they drafted Alex Rodriguez with the number-one overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft.

What numbers does Julio Rodriguez need?

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts to walking against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Depending on what other players in the AL do, there are certain stats that Julio Rodriguez will need to accumulate to achieve the milestone. And where the Seattle star hits in the batting order will play a huge role in how all his numbers fall into place this season.

Rodriguez will need to hit at, or near, the .300 mark, with 40+ home runs, and likely at least 115 RBI to take home the title. In a perfect scenario, he would hit in the third slot - traditionally where a team's best hitter has always been assigned. However, with his speed, Rodriguez has batted second and at other times, also served as the number five batter. Either the 3, 4, or 5 spot would put him in a position to rack up power numbers and be at the plate more times with runners in scoring position.

CLICK FOR MORE: Will the Brendan Donovan trade saga linger until Spring Training?

At the end of the day, it will also come down to not only where J-Rod hits, but who hits behind him. If 60-home run catcher Cal Raleigh bats is that guy, it will provide enough protection that Rodriguez will see better pitches. So, while MLB can prognosticate as much as they want, it will be manager Dan Wilson's job to help Julio out with the lineup card. If the skipper finds the proper balance, Rodriguez will have a great chance to take home his first Most Valuable Player Award in 2026.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions