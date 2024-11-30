Former Seattle Mariners Minor League Slugger Signs on in Japan For 2025
Former Seattle Mariners minor league slugger Jason Vosler is heading to Japan for the 2025 season.
MLBTradeRumors had the information on Saturday morning:
The Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball have agreed to a deal with infielder Jason Vosler for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports out of Japan. Vosler elected minor league free agency at the end of the 2024 Major League campaign, which he spent as a member of the Mariners organization.
As the post indicated, Vosler elected free agency. He likely could have found another minor league opportunity, maybe even with the Mariners, but this certainly gives him more job security and a better contract as well. There is no indication yet as to what that contract is.
Vosler isn't the only former Mariner to head overseas this week. Guillermo Heredia has signed on in Korea, but it will actually be his third straight year in the KBO.
With the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this past year, Vosler cracked out 31 homers and drove in 110 runs. He did all that in just 119 games, as he also spent some time in DFA limbo and got a 10-game call-up with the Mariners as well.
Vosler has already spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He's a lifetime .207 hitter in the majors with 10 home runs. He hit .179 for Seattle this season 28 at-bats.
He's 31 years old and could return to the States should he see success in the NPB, but for right now, we'll wish him the best.
