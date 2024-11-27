Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Re-Ups in Korea After Outstanding 2024 Season
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Guillermo Heredia is heading back to the KBO for the 2025 season, re-signing a deal with the SSG Landers.
Dan Kurtz had the information on social media. He also reports that Heredia will get a $1.6 million contract and a $200,000 incentive package.
Set to turn 34 years old before the start of next season, Heredia put together a fantastic 2024 in the KBO. He hit .360 with SSG over 136 games. He hit .324 for the same club in 2023 (122 games). He hit 21 homers this year.
He wasn't the only former Mariners player to have success on the international circuit this past season. Robinson Cano won a title in Mexico while Mike Ford won a title in Japan.
The success in Korea is a great career achievement for Heredia. Never known as much of a hitter in the United States, he has just a .231 lifetime average.
The native of Cuba spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, including three with the Mariners (2016-2018). In Seattle, he had his most consistent run of playing time, getting into 123 games in 2017 and 125 in 2018. For the M's, he had 12 total home runs and 55 RBI. He also stole four bases and played all three outfield positions.
After the M's, he played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. He was part of the 2021 Braves roster that won the World Series, beating the Astros in seven games.
