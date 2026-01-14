Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh becomes a 'Jeopardy!' clue

Fame is a funny thing. Many people seek it, but only a few achieve it. But you know you've finally made it when you're a pro athlete who crosses over to the mainstream and becomes featured on a popular and long-running television show. For Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, that moment came recently, when he became the answer to a clue on Jeopardy!.

Raleigh, who captured the nation's attention by swatting 60 home runs from out of nowhere, has become a baseball icon now. His story, and his battle for the AL MVP Award with eventual winner Aaron Judge, had baseball buzzing. But it was Raleigh's professional, respectful nature and 'guy you'd like to have a beer with' persona drew him the affection of even the most casual observers.

Raleigh racked in postseason awards from multiple publications, including Sports Illustrated, for his accomplishments and rise to prominence in 2025. But maybe the most flattering of all his accolades was given him to him by the writers of that Jeopardy! topic.

Raleigh's nickname has become a calling card

The Jeopardy segment in question made reference to Raleigh's moniker of 'Big Dumper', which teammates jokingly gave him due to his ample backside. The name stuck, and is now part of pop culture.

“Referring to his physique, it’s the nickname of Cal Raleigh, the new record holder for home runs in a season by a catcher,” said host Ken Jennings, while reading the $600 clue for the “All Kinds of Sports” category during a recent episode.

A contestant immediately identified Raleigh and his ripened rump, and they answered the clue correctly. So, much like fellow Seattle legend Sir-Mix-a-Lot, Cal Raleigh will go down in history as being forever associated with big butts. And he cannot lie.

