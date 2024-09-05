Former Seattle Mariners Prospects Split Fortunes With Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay made a series of moves on Thursday that included multiple former Seattle Mariners prospects.
The Rays designated former Mariners first-round pick Alex Jackson for assignment and recalled the contract of former Seattle fifth-round pick Austin Shenton.
Jackson played 58 games for Tampa Bay this season — all at catcher. He had a .122 batting average with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He was acquired by the Rays in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 1, 2023.
Jackson spent two seasons in Seattle's farm system from 2014-16. He never advanced past the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox and was traded to the Braves on Nov. 28, 2016.
Shenton has played 17 games for Tampa Bay so far this season — his first in the major leagues.
Shenton has a .189 batting average this season with a home run and three RBIs.
Shenton made it to the Mariners now-Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers before being traded to the Rays on July 29, 2021, in a deal that netted Seattle right-handed reliever Diego Castillo. The M's also received outfielder Denard Span in that season. Both players helped the M's keep their playoff hopes alive until the final day of the season.
Tampa Bay and Seattle have been common trade partners over the past couple years. So it makes sense that some former Mariners are involved in the Rays. Just this year, the Mariners acquired Randy Arozarena from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.
The two common trade partners are looking at opposite roads to end 2024. Tampa Bay is looking to next season, Seattle is looking to keep its current one alive. The Mariners entered play on Thursday at 5.5 games back in the AL West.
