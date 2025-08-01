New Yankees Shortstop Had Perfect Quote After Being Traded Across Field Mid-Game
Jose Caballero began Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees in the former team's dugout and ended up in the latter club's after the Yankees acquired him midway through the contest ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. And with his acquisition by the Yankees, Caballero quite literally snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, as the Yankees bested the Rays 7–4.
After the game, Caballero was asked what it was like switching his rooting interests during a game.
"I was winning today regardless," Caballero said. "We won the game—I guess. That's what I feel right now."
That's one way to get a win!
In all seriousness though, Caballero, who grew up a fan of the Bronx Bombers, should be able to do plenty to help the Yankees win. The 28-year-old has swiped 34 bases, tied for the most in the majors, while rating three Outs Above Average at shortstop, a particularly key metric considering incumbent Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's defensive struggles.