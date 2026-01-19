Mariners Insider discusses how the team should finish the offseason

It's been a bit of an up-and-down offseason for the Mariners and their front office. While they have re-signed top free agent Josh Naylor and added some depth, they still have to address current vacancies at second and third base. As the team's options begin to dwindle, Seattle Sports' columnist Mike Salk recently assessed where the M's currently stand - and where they can still improve - with less than a month until Spring Training begins.

Firstly, he analyzed the current situation regarding the long-stalled talks with third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Despite posting huge power numbers in 2025, he's still hanging around on the market, and Salk isn't sold on Suarez as a solution for Seattle, particularly since his numbers seem to be sinking.

"I love Geno the home run hitter, and if you know anything about me, I’m willing to live with Geno Suárez strikeouts, but you’ve got to have the walks," Salk stated. "And that walk rate, he used to have 70-75 walks a year, but the last couple of years that number has been in the 40s, and that to me is a much bigger concern. It’s why his on-base percentage dropped under .300 while he was here last year, so I don’t know if I’m wild about going down the Geno Suárez road again."

What if Donovan Deal Doesn't Fit?

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws to first for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

While the biggest potential trade talk this offseason has been the potential acquisition of Cardinals' infielder Brendan Donovan to play second base, Salk believes the Mariners should pump the brakes. While Donovan may be a talented player and a career .282 hitter, he may not be the game-changer that Seattle would be gambling on.

"I know this isn’t going to be a popular idea, but if the right fit isn’t available – and I’m not convinced that Brendan Donovan is the right fit or offers enough impact – then you wait," he wrote. "You allow the young players to get their reps in early, and if it works out, great. And if not, you’ve retained a lot of options and opportunities to go out and make the trades that you want to make, in order to bring players in during the season or at the trade deadline."

CLICK FOR MORE: Where Julio Rodriguez hits in the lineup will be key to his AL MVP chances

Salk also discussed that while Seattle has several top prospects, such as multi-talented infielder Colt Emerson, who can step in and serve as a starter this season, the M's need to adopt a better approach. He says it would be better to ease those eager young players into the lineup, as the team maintains its veteran, contender status.

"The Mariners can give those guys runway without having to rely on them for the entirety of the season. You’ve got to find ways to give them their at-bats, to give them their playing time, but I don’t know if you want to be counting on any of the young guys as being the only option you have at their position."

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions