Mariners Claim Another Intriguing Pitcher, Role Currently Unknown
As the Seattle Mariners continue to look for pitching depth, the team announced that it has claimed right-hander Eduardo Salazar from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He had been designated for assignment by Los Angeles. The team has also designated Sammy Peralta to make room for him on the 40-man roster.
The 26-year-old Salazar made his major league debut in 2023 with the Cincinnati Reds, going 1-0 with an 8.03 ERA in eight games. He appeared in one game for the Dodgers this season, throwing two innings and allowing just one unearned run. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, he was 1-2 with a 5.61 ERA this year. He struck out 21 batters in 33.2 innings.
He made seven starts for the Dodgers organization this year at Triple-A but has also seen a hefty amount of time in the bullpen throughout his minor league career, so it's unknown what role the Mariners see for him.
The biggest need in the pitching department right now is in the bullpen, with the M's struggling at the major league level outside of Andres Munoz. If he were to clock in as a starter, Salazar would likely be behind Emerson Hancock and Jhonathan Diaz in terms of options to get back to the big leagues.
The following information on Salazar comes from MLBTradeRumors:
Keeping the ball on the ground has been a feature of his game in the past as well. He made his major league debut with the Reds last year and had a 51.1% grounder rate in 12 1/3 innings, while also getting opponents to pound the ball into the dirt at a similar rate in the minors.
Salazar has worked both as a starter and a reliever in his career and could perhaps provide the Mariners with depth in both departments. He can be optioned for the rest of this year and for one more season as well. He also has just a handful of service days, meaning the Mariners can hang onto him for the foreseeable future as long as he continues to justify his roster spot.
