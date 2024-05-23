Mariners Completely Shut Down in Series Finale Against Yankees; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners dropped the series finale on Thursday afternoon against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The 5-0 score reflects another sleepy performance from the M's offense, which was held to just three hits on the afternoon by starter Luis Gil and a stable of bullpen arms. The loss drops the Mariners to 27-24 overall. As we do after every game, here's everything you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story:
The M's offense was sleepy yet again, but Gil certainly had a hand in that. The dominant right-hander used an upper-90s fastball and a good changeup to confound the Mariners all day at the plate. He went 6.1 innings, striking out eight. He allowed just one questionable hit on the afternoon. All in all, it was solid work for the Mariners to get two games in New York, but considering Monday's win required a massive comeback in the ninth inning, it's easy to not feel too inspired about the overall performances.
On the M's side, Luis Castillo was good, but not spectacular. He failed to make it six innings, going just 5.0. He allowed seven hits and three walks, to go along with two earned runs.
The Big Plays:
Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run off Castillo, as did Aaron Judge. The M's had a chance against Gil with two on and two out in the fifth trailing 2-0, but Luke Raley struck out swinging.
Odds and Ends:
The Mariners bullpen outside of Andres Munoz struggled again, with Trent Thornton allowing a run on two hits in one inning of work... Gabe Speier also allowed two runs on two hits in just 0.1... Mike Baumann walked two in his first Mariners appearance in 0.2 innings... Julio Rodriguez was dropped to sixth in the lineup and went 0-for-4...Dylan Moore continued to be productive, drawing two walks...The Mariners will take on the Nationals on Friday night.
