Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic Leaves Triple-A Game With Apparent Hamstring Injury

In his 19th game since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma, Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic has exited with an apparent injury.

During the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game against Angels affiliate Salt Lake, Kelenic ripped an RBI double to right field and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Bees second baseman Kean Wong. But as Kelenic got up from his slide, he began to grab at his back left thigh.

He stayed in for Justin Upton's subsequent at-bat, but after Upton struck out swinging, Rainiers manager Tim Federowicz and athletic trainer Michael Feliciano jogged out to third to confer with the visibly ailing Kelenic and decided to remove him from the game shortly thereafter.

No further information is available at the time of this writing. But if Kelenic's apparent injury proves serious, it could not have come at a worse time.

Entering Wednesday's game, the 22-year old was sporting an impressive slash line of .316/.357/.633 with six home runs and 15 RBI since being sent down on May 13. These eye-catching numbers, however, have come with a strikeout rate that at one point hovered around 40 percent, though it's been gradually lowered to a less jarring—but certainly not ideal—32.1 percent.

Kelenic exited with the Rainiers leading the Bees by a score of 11-4. He went 1 for 4 with the aforementioned RBI double, a walk and a strikeout.

