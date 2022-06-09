Skip to main content

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic Leaves Triple-A Game With Apparent Hamstring Injury

Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic left Wednesday night's Triple-A game between Tacoma and Salt Lake with an apparent hamstring injury.

In his 19th game since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma, Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic has exited with an apparent injury.

During the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game against Angels affiliate Salt Lake, Kelenic ripped an RBI double to right field and advanced to third base on a throwing error by Bees second baseman Kean Wong. But as Kelenic got up from his slide, he began to grab at his back left thigh. 

He stayed in for Justin Upton's subsequent at-bat, but after Upton struck out swinging, Rainiers manager Tim Federowicz and athletic trainer Michael Feliciano jogged out to third to confer with the visibly ailing Kelenic and decided to remove him from the game shortly thereafter.

No further information is available at the time of this writing. But if Kelenic's apparent injury proves serious, it could not have come at a worse time. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Entering Wednesday's game, the 22-year old was sporting an impressive slash line of .316/.357/.633 with six home runs and 15 RBI since being sent down on May 13. These eye-catching numbers, however, have come with a strikeout rate that at one point hovered around 40 percent, though it's been gradually lowered to a less jarring—but certainly not ideal—32.1 percent. 

Kelenic exited with the Rainiers leading the Bees by a score of 11-4. He went 1 for 4 with the aforementioned RBI double, a walk and a strikeout. 

Go Inside the Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Is Tearing Up Triple-A Again, But Does It Matter?

In First Year With Mariners, Eugenio Suárez Has Been Perfect Kyle Seager Replacement

Which Prospects Could Mariners Target With Pick No. 21 in MLB Draft?

In This Article (1)

Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

USATSI_18231671
News

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic Leaves Triple-A Game With Apparent Hamstring Injury

By Ty Dane Gonzalez1 minute ago
USATSI_18388244
Front Office

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Michael Fulmer

By Colby Patnode7 hours ago
USATSI_18435868
Game Day

Mariners Enter Wednesday's Rubber Match vs. Astros in Position to Win Fourth Consecutive Series

By Ty Dane Gonzalez9 hours ago
USATSI_18077671
Front Office

In First Year With Mariners, Eugenio Suárez Has Been Perfect Kyle Seager Replacement

By Benjamin Ranieri11 hours ago
USATSI_17896843
Podcasts

Which Prospects Could Mariners Target With Pick No. 21 in 2022 MLB Draft?

By Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby PatnodeJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18477953
Game Day

3 Up, 3 Down: Cal Raleigh, Bullpen Lead Mariners to Emotional 7-4 Win Over Astros

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 7, 2022
USATSI_18186505
Front Office

Mariners Trade-a-Day: David Robertson

By Colby PatnodeJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18409820
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: How Astros' Top 7 Hitters Are Performing at Home as Mariners Head Out to Houston

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 6, 2022