MLB Scouts Reportedly Concerned with Julio Rodriguez
It's been a frustrating year for Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez, and apparently, opposing scouts are concerned by what they are seeing as well.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday morning:
Scouts are alarmed by Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez’s dramatic drop-off in power.
He’s hitting .252 this season with just two homers, five doubles, 14 RBI and a .606 OPS.
“He just doesn’t seem like the same guy," one veteran scout said. “I can’t see it lasting, but something’s not right."
Now, that was clearly written before it was published on Sunday morning, since Rodriguez hit his third home run of the season on Saturday in a loss to the Nationals. He now has 15 RBI and a slightly higher OPS, but the point still remains that people in the sport are concerned about Julio.
A two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, Rodriguez is likely to figure it out (as the scout says), but the M's need him to figure it out faster than he is right now. With Mitch Garver, Ty France, Jorge Polanco and others struggling, the M's can't afford to have their best overall player slumping this way also. Seattle enters play on Sunday at 27-26 and losers of four straight.
Rodriguez has run a strikeout rate of nearly 30 percent this season, doesn't take many walks, and has really struggled getting to the inside pitch, but he maintains that he's going to continue working and will figure it out.
The Mariners will play the Nationals in the series finale on Sunday at 10:35 a.m. PT before returning home for a series with the Houston Astros.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady