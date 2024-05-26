WATCH: Julio Rodriguez Finally Pops Another Home Run as M's Lose on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon, 3-1, but Julio Rodriguez finally showed some signs of life at the plate, connecting for a solo home run in the fifth inning.
This tied the game at 1-1, but the M's middle relief corps couldn't keep the Nationals at bay, surrendering two runs in the seventh inning to bring us to the final margin.
For Rodriguez, it had to be a relief to finally go deep. After hitting 32 bombs a season ago, he has just three this year to go along with 15 RBI. A two-time Silver Slugger, Rodriguez is likely to figure it out, but the Mariners need him to sooner rather than later, as they are now just one game over .500 at 27-26.
Rodriguez isn't the only one in this lineup scuffling: Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco, two key offseason acquisitions, are each hitting under .200. Multiple other starters are hitting under .240.
The Mariners will take on the Nationals again on Sunday afternoon as they look to salvage the series in the nation's capital. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. PT as Bryan Woo battles against veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin. Woo is 2-0 this year across three starts while Corbin is 1-5 with an ERA approaching seven.
After this game, the M's will head back home for a critical series with the division-rival Houston Astros. The four-game set begins on Memorial Day Monday at T-Mobile Park and will go a long way in determining where the Mariners are at right now.
