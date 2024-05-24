Mariners Fan Favorite Posts Solid Numbers in Rehab Appearance
Seattle Mariners' injured reliever Tayler Saucedo posted a solid first rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday night.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
Saucedo (knee) struck out one over a scoreless inning Thursday in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma.
ANALYSIS
Saucedo landed on the 15-day injured list a little over two weeks ago with a hyperextended right knee. Because he hasn't missed much time, the left-handed reliever shouldn't need more than a couple rehab appearances, setting himself up for a return within the next few days.
The 30-year-old fan-favorite went on the injured list with a scary knee injury while covering first base during the Twins series, so it's good to see him up and pitching again so quickly. He's become an integral part of the bullpen, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA this season in 14 games. He's struck out 13 batters in 13.1 innings. In 2023, he made 52 appearances, going 3-2 with a 3.59 ERA as well.
Saucedo has become a fan favorite because of his connection to Seattle, having gone to high school in the city, and his funny interactions on social media, like this one.
In addition to his career with the M's, he's also played for the Blue Jays. He's 4-2 lifetime with a 4.03 ERA.
The Mariners will play the Washington Nationals on Friday night in the nation's capital. Right-hander George Kirby will toe the rubber for the M's. He's 4-4 with a 3.99 ERA at this point in the year.
