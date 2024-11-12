Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander Has High Hopes For Pair of Disappointing Players in 2025
Speaking at the general manager's meetings last week in Texas, Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander said that he has high hopes for both Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver in 2025.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com had the information:
“We anticipate both those guys bouncing back and being better than they were this year,” Hollander said.
First and foremost, let's understand the following: Everything that general manager's say in November can be taken with a grain of salt. It's still entirely possible that the M's trade one or both players this offseason in an effort to shed their salaries. Perhaps Hollander's words are a way to give confidence to other perspective acquiring teams, or maybe he genuinely means it.
Let's start with Haniger, who is coming off a season in which he hit .208 in 380 at-bats. He had just 12 homers and 44 RBI. Though he started out the season in the middle of the M's order, he ended the year mostly on the bench as a reserve outfielder. If he stays with the Mariners in 2025, he has a limited path to playing time. Victor Robles, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena would seem to be the starting outfield, with Luke Raley as a capable fourth. Haniger could get time in the outfield or at DH, but that's complicated if Justin Turner comes back, which the team reportedly wants.
As for Garver, he seems to have a clearer path to playing time: Backup catcher. Though he was signed to be a middle-of-the-order bat, he slumped to a .172 order this past season. He had 15 homers and 51 RBI. He can certainly be Cal Raleigh's backup and if he plays well, he could find himself getting some more designated hitter opportunities as well. Perhaps he could catch more and Raleigh could play DH, giving him some time off from behind the plate.
Lifetime, Garver is a .236 hitter. He hit a career-high 31 homers in 2019 for the Minnesota Twins.
