Seattle Mariners Have Reportedly Already Had Talks with First Baseman Justin Turner
The Seattle Mariners have genuine interest in bringing back first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner in 2025.
According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the two sides have already talked this offseason. General manager Justin Hollander said the following to Kramer last week at the general manager's meetings in Texas:
“We’ve already had discussions with JT and reiterated our interest that we expressed at the end of the season,” Hollander said.
“He's a player that connected with a lot of different parts of our clubhouse and really did make a connection with our team, with our coaches [and] with our front office,” Hollander said. “We'd love to have JT back.”
In 48 games with the Mariners after a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays, he hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He helped the M's get to within one game of the playoffs.
For the season as a whole, he hit .259 with 11 homers. If he were to be back in 2025, he'd likely pair with Luke Raley as a first base platoon and would also serve as a DH option.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020. He's going to be 40 years old in two weeks.
The Mariners have repeatedly spoken highly of his veteran leadership and clubhouse presence. The M's had that leadership in 2022 with Carlos Santana as they made the playoffs, but lacked it in 2023 and most of 2024 until Turner arrived.
From a pure speculation standpoint, it seems as if Turner could be had for less than $10 million, which is in line with the M's desire to save money.
