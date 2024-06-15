Seattle Mariners' Leadership Reportedly Concerned About Injury to M's Top Prospect
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly worried about a non-contact knee injury suffered by top prospect Jonny Farmelo earlier this week.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Update on Jonny Farmelo, the Mariners' No. 6 prospect by @MILBPipeline: He was at T-Mobile Park last night on crutches after suffering a non-contact right knee injury on Tuesday at Single-A Modesto.
Mariners GM Justin Hollander said that they are "worried" about the situation.
It's a troubling situation for multiple reasons. 1) You just feel bad for Farmelo, who is 19 years old and hitting .264 this year for Single-A Modesto. You never want to see anyone hurt and this reminds M's fans of former first-round pick Kyle Lewis, who injured his knee during his first professional season and battled injuries throughout his tenure in Seattle. He's no longer with the organization and is currently a free agent.
Second off, with the trade deadline approaching, you have to wonder if this impacts Farmelo's tradeability or desirability for other teams. There's no guarantee that the M's want to trade Farmelo, but if the injury is serious, it could be one less trade piece for the organization as we approach July.
Per a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Farmelo quickly drew attention for his plus-plus speed that's already been touted among the best in the organization. He also plays above-average outfield defense, which raises his floor in the context of being a Major League contributor. And with a sound hit tool that puts a disciplined premium on driving the ball to all fields, along with the potential to grow into power, his ceiling is also high.
That said, his hitting profile is still very raw, with a swing that looks comparable to a pickle-ball serve that at times can be rigid and limit him from making adjustments throughout an at-bat. There are plenty of paths that the Mariners can take to hone him in this regard because the bat speed from the left side has 20-homer potential.
The Mariners are 41-31 on the season and they lead the American League West by 6.5 games over the Rangers. They'll play the Rangers again on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. PT.
