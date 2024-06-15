Mariners Take Game 1 of Crucial Series vs. Texas Rangers; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners overcame an early 2-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The 3-2 win gets the M's back to 10 games over .500 at 41-31 on the year. They now lead the Rangers by 6.5 games in the American League West. As we do after every game, here's how it happened.
The Overwhelming Story
The M's got down 2-0 in the top of the first inning but rallied to get a great pitching performance from Luis Castillo, who went 6.0 total innings. Seattle's offense was once again lackluster, but they did just enough to move to 25-12 on the year.
The Big Plays
Nate Lowe and Wyatt Langford gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
The M's tied it at 2-2 in the first thanks to a walk to Julio Rodriguez and a two-run homer by Mitch Garver.
The M's took a 3-2 lead later in the game on an RBI fielders choice by star Julio Rodriguez. He now has 27 RBI for the season. Ryne Stanek locked down the side despite allowing a one-out double in the ninth.
Odds and Ends
Andres Munoz worked for the second straight night, which is big considering his current back issues... He worked a scoreless eighth...Mike Baumann, who had blown two straight save chances, workd a scoreless seventh... Victor Robles started for the second straight night and delivered multiple hits...Mitch Haniger also had multiple hits... The game on Saturday will be aired nationally on FOX.
