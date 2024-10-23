Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Goes Viral in Picture with Dad, LeBron and Bronny James
Tuesday night was a big night in the NBA as Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron and Bronny James made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game for the same team.
The Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, on Opening Night as LeBron scored 16 points in 35 minutes. Bronny, who was drafted this past summer, didn't score and played just three minutes. He's thought to be a developmental product who will have incremental minutes throughout season, but this was still a historic accomplishment.
Former Seattle Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. were there to witness the moment. They were the first father-son duo to ever play in the same baseball game together for the same team when they suited up for the Mariners back in 1990.
A photo of the Griffey's with the James's went viral on social media:
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016.
Griffey Sr. was a 19-year veteran who played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Mariners. In 1990, the duo hit back-to-back home runs in one of the most iconic moments in baseball history. Griffey Sr. played 21 games with the Mariners in 1990 and 30 more in 1991. That was the end of his big league career.
While Senior didn't have the career that Junior did, to play 19 years is an incredible accomplishment. He hit 152 career homers and drove in 859 runs. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion with the Reds.
