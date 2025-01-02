Seattle Mariners Rival Potentially Looking at Signing Pete Alonso
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Los Angeles Angels, the rivals of the Seattle Mariners, are at least thinking about signing slugger Pete Alonso in free agency.
Beyond the Halo posted a clip of Heyman's comments, which appeared on a Bleacher Report live stream.
Jon Heyman says the are “looking at” Pete Alonso, but there seems to be a gap in years.
“I do believe Arte Moreno wants to get another big bat in there. And they would move Schanuel out to LF if they were to do that. I think Santander is probably a little more likely.”
We had recently heard that the Angels were also interested in Santander, but either way, anything that makes the Angels better is bad news for the Mariners.
The M's have been linked to Alonso most of the offseason but clearly do not want to pony up the money to sign him. He's been reportedly looking for more than $200 million, with the Mets offering him a short-term deal of three years and $90 million to return. It would be a disaster to see him sign with a division rival.
The 30-year-old Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs.
He helped the Mets advance to the NLCS, while the Angels finished last in the American League West.
