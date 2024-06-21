Seattle Mariners Sign Former Pirates' Top Prospect
Before the Seattle Mariners take on the Miami Marlins on Friday, they've come to terms with a former top prospect from the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Per Joe Veyera on social media:
The Mariners have signed outfielder Lolo Sanchez to a minor league contract and assigned him to Double-A Arkansas, per his MiLB profile. The 25-year-old was the headliner in Pittsburgh's 2015 international class.
The 25-year-old is hitting just .194 this year in 103 at-bats. He has no homers and eight RBI to go along with one stolen base. In his career, he's accumulated more than 2,000 at-bats at the minor league level, hitting .246 with 40 homers and 216 RBI. He's also stolen 125 bases. He's never made it past the Double-A level.
Though he came up with Pittsburgh, he began this year with the Dodgers' organization, playing for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.
Back in 2018, he was ranked as the Pirates' No. 10 prospect by MLB.com. He had dropped to No. 17 in 2019, No. 20 in 2020 and out of the Top 30 after that.
Back in 2019, here is what the word on him was from MLB.com:
Signed by the Pirates in July 2015 out of the Dominican Republic for $450,000, Sanchez burst on the prospect scene with a very strong United States debut in the Gulf Coast League in 2017, leaving everyone excited to see what he would do as an encore. The speedster did finish fourth in the organization with 30 steals in 2018...
The service also said that he struggled hitting the breaking ball.
By virtue of being of Double-A, there's some reason to be excited about Sanchez potentially unlocking some of his former potential, but it still seems like a longshot we ever see him in Seattle.
