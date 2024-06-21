Mariners Seemingly Get Solid Injury Report on Key Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners have gotten a solid injury report on starting pitcher Emerson Hancock. The righty, who is currently at Triple-A Tacoma, left his start early on Wednesday with a back problem.
Per Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto on social media:
Tacoma Rainiers acting manager Eric Farris (John Russell is away for a couple days) says that Emerson Hancock's back stiffened up on him last night, and thus he was removed from the game. Not thought to be anything serious.
That's great news for a few different reasons:
1) You just don't want to see guys get hurt. It's that simple. Players love to play and if they are injured, they can't. Hancock having the opportunity to still pitch is great news for him personally.
2) It gives him a chance to keep developing and to keep growing his game. The 25-year-old is very likely to be needed by the Mariners again this season, and the more chances he has to work on things and improve is good for everyone. Hancock started the year in the M's rotation filling in for Bryan Woo and is 3-3 with a 4.79 ERA at the major league level. For Tacoma this year, he's 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA.
3) It gives the M's continued options with Woo. Woo was on the injured list last season with elbow inflammation and started the year on the IL this year with the same ailment. He missed a start recently because of arm discomfort and it just seems unlikely that the M's will able to have Woo roll through the rest of the season unscathed. Having Hancock allows for protection if Woo does go on the injured list or needs a breather at any point through the rest of the year.
4) It could change the M's trade deadline plans. The Mariners know the situation they are in with Woo, and they know they need insurance. Had Hancock been seriously injured, they may have needed to acquire that insurance at the deadline. However, with Hancock healthy, they likely have it still internally.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Former M's closer has thoughts on problems with MLB umpiring