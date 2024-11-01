Son of Seattle Mariners Legend Gets Traded as Offseason Begins
The minute the World Series ended on Wednesday night, the Major League Baseball offseason could begin. On Thursday, we saw a rash of roster moves around the league, with teams exercising or declining options, and players doing the same. There were players signed and even a big trade involving the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves.
And in a lesser move, the son of Seattle Mariners legend Mike Cameron was moved in a deal.
Daz Cameron, a former top prospect, was traded from the Athletics to the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles announced that the deal was for cash.
The 27-year-old Cameron will serve as good organizational depth for Baltimore, especially if free agent slugger Anthony Santander leaves over the winter. A former top prospect with the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers, Cameron has spent parts of four years in the big leagues with the Tigers and Athletics. He is a lifetime .201 hitter. He hit .200 in 66 games with the A's this year.
As for Mike Cameron, he really did the impossible for most Mariners fans: replace Ken Griffey Jr. in centerfield. After Griffey was traded to the Reds in 2000 for Cameron and a slew of others, Cameron became a fan favorite instantly. Over his four years with the M's, he helped the team get to the playoffs twice, and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
