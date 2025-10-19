Could Calvin Faucher Be Marlins' Closer of Future After Promising 2025?
The Miami Marlins likely feel like they are in a relatively good position heading into this winter, as they have plenty of momentum following a promising 2025 campaign and also have room to make moves and put together an improved roster.
With lots of players on the roster who overperformed expectations this past season, they will be hoping to get similar or improved production from their group next year as well.
A name who had a solid, but maybe not outstanding, season was closer Calvin Faucher, who slipped a little bit compared to his 2024 showing, but was still solid and proved he could remain consistent for a second year. Statistically, he had lots of positives to work with, including some of his advanced metrics, but there are also a few places he can improve as well, which can be expected from someone still working to get even more reps.
The good news is that he will be eligible for arbitration this offseason, set at only $1.9 million, so he should be within the realm of possibility to retain for the Marlins heading into 2026. A crucial element of the offseason for him will be trying to pick up his strikeout number and minimize his home runs allowed, which jumped significantly from 2024 to 2025.
How Did Faucher Do Statistically Throughout His 2025 Campaign?
Throughout the 2025 season, Faucher looked pretty productive as the primary closer, as in 65 games he posted 0.8 fWAR, a 4-4 record, 3.28 ERA, 1.276 WHIP, 59 strikeouts, 24 walks, eight home runs allowed and 15 saves in 60.1 innings. Compared to his 2024 season, he downgraded in a few of these key stats, which is marginally concerning, but none of the problems really negatively impacted his pitching overall.
His fielding was actually quite impressive as well, putting up three putouts and nine assists in 12 chances, for a perfect 1.000 fielding rate. He had some really athletic plays in that bunch, including one in which he cut down a runner at home after making a long run out to the ball along the foul line.
Ultimately, it may be worth discussing using Faucher as a setup pitcher in 2026 if they choose to retain him, and instead utilizing Ronny Henriquez as the closer full-time instead, who had outstanding strikeout numbers and a truly impressive season. Regardless, both had outstanding campaigns in 2025 and should be members of next year's bullpen staff if all goes well.